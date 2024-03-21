25 of the best tattoo parlours in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys according to TripAdvisor

Fancy getting that tattoo that you’ve always wanted? Here’s some of the best parlours across the Fylde Coast.

By Sam Quine
Published 21st Mar 2024, 15:27 GMT

Tattoos are becoming more popular year on year with people across the country opting to get inked up at their local tattoo parlour.

However many people are hesitant due to lack of knowledge on where to get one done, so we wanted to highlight some stellar parlours in the region.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best in the area.

So here is 22 of the best tattoo parlours in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys and St Annes and Lytham:

112 Bolton St, Blackpool FY1 6AA | 4.5 out of 5 (21 Google reviews)

1. Lancashire Ink

28a Station Rd, Blackpool FY4 1BE | 5.0 out of 5 (194 Google reviews)

2. Mania Tattoo

6 Onslow Rd, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7DF | 4.8 out of 5 (138 Google reviews)

3. Modz 'n' Rockers

267 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JJ | 4.6 out of 5 (28 Google reviews)

4. Mystery Ink

325a Whitegate Dr, Blackpool FY3 9JR | 5.0 out of 5 (83 Google reviews)

5. On Point Ink

304 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 3JX | 5.0 out of 5 (26 Google reviews)

6. Radiant Image

