25 of the best spa days to try in 2024 if you haven’t already - including spas in Preston and Blackpool

Fancy a relaxing spa day? Here are 25 of the best spas to visit in Lancashire.

By Sam Quine
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:58 BST

A peaceful massage or a sauna retreat, a day in the spa really is the ultimate form of relaxation.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

From a series of treatments to just a dip in the pool, many of the spas featured in this list offer all the services you need for a blissful day.

There are many stellar spas across Lancashire so, looking at TripAdvisor and Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the county’s best.

So here are 25 of the best spa days to try in 2024 including spas in Preston and Blackpool:

Holme Rd, Burnley BB12 0RT | 4.7 out of 5 (640 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

1. Crow Wood & Spa Resort

Holme Rd, Burnley BB12 0RT | 4.7 out of 5 (640 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

Photo Sales
Nr. Lancaster, A588, Upper Thurnham LA2 0DT | 4.6 out of 5 (950 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

2. Thurnham Hall

Nr. Lancaster, A588, Upper Thurnham LA2 0DT | 4.6 out of 5 (950 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
48-52 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RP | 4.3 out of 5 (804 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel

3. Doric Hotel

48-52 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool FY2 9RP | 4.3 out of 5 (804 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Green Ln, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4GJ | 4.5 out of 5 (1000 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

4. Lancaster House

Green Ln, Bailrigg, Lancaster LA1 4GJ | 4.5 out of 5 (1000 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel

Photo Sales
11-17 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LU | 4.1 out of 5 (716 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel

5. Inn On The Prom Hotel

11-17 South Promenade, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1LU | 4.1 out of 5 (716 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel

Photo Sales
318-328 Clifton Dr N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PB | 4.6 out of 5 (482 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

6. Hy Hotel

318-328 Clifton Dr N, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2PB | 4.6 out of 5 (482 Google reviews) | 5 star hotel

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolTripAdvisor

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.