25 of the best places to take in Fylde Coast’s stunning views - including Blackpool Tower and St Annes Beach

By Sam Quine
Published 21st May 2024, 12:37 BST

Wanting to get a picturesque view of the Fylde Coast? Here are some of the area's best scenic spots.

From beautiful spanning countryside to idyllic beaches, the Fylde Coast boasts some incredible views for residents and visitors alike.

Known for its many impressive landmarks and abundances of country walks, there really are some sights to behold in the area.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best views on the Fylde Coast were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best scenic spots on the Fylde Coast - including Blackpool Tower and St Annes Beach:

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction

1. Blackpool Tower

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction Photo: Dave Hetherington Photography

Morecambe LA5 8JR | Beach/Bay

2. Morecambe Bay

Morecambe LA5 8JR | Beach/Bay Photo: Graham Wilkinson

Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HA | Beach/View spot

3. Bispham Cliffs

Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HA | Beach/View spot

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and garden

4. Stanley Park

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and garden

Silverdale, Carnforth, LA5 0TP | Beach

5. Silverdale Ledges

Silverdale, Carnforth, LA5 0TP | Beach Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Castle Grove, Lancaster LA1 1YN | Medieval Castle

6. Lancaster Castle

Castle Grove, Lancaster LA1 1YN | Medieval Castle Photo: Lancashire County Council

