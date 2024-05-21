From beautiful spanning countryside to idyllic beaches, the Fylde Coast boasts some incredible views for residents and visitors alike.

Known for its many impressive landmarks and abundances of country walks, there really are some sights to behold in the area.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best views on the Fylde Coast were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best scenic spots on the Fylde Coast - including Blackpool Tower and St Annes Beach:

1 . Blackpool Tower Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Tourist Attraction

4 . Stanley Park W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and garden