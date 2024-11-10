25 of the best Lancashire parks for families and dog walkers within 1 hour's drive or less from Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:20 BST

Sick of the same old scenery? Fancy exploring somewhere different with the family or your furry friends?

If you love getting out and about and discovering new parts of Lancashire, you might want to take a look at our recommendations for these 25 stunning parks.

They are all within an easy hour’s drive from Blackpool and the Fylde coast, so you won’t have to travel too far to enjoy the beautiful change of scenery they offer.

Some are perfect for families and boast some of the very best play areas for children, while others are a dog walker’s paradise with lush fields and woods to explore with our four-legged friends.

So if you’re looking for somewhere different to visit on your days off, you can’t go wrong with these 25 parks just an hour’s drive or less from home.....enjoy!

S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP

1. Avenham & Miller Park

S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP | Visit Preston

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU

2. Stanley Park

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | NW

Preston, PR1 6AU

3. Moor Park

Preston, PR1 6AU | Visit Preston

Worden Ln, Leyland PR25 3DH

4. Worden Park

Worden Ln, Leyland PR25 3DH | TripAdvisor

Hill Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XH

5. Hurst Grange Park

Hill Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XH | JPIMedia

Quernmore Rd, Lancaster LA1 1UX

6. Williamson Park

Quernmore Rd, Lancaster LA1 1UX | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

