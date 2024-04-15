With so many brands and global chains dominating the high streets, it can be easy to forget about some local independent businesses.

Many of these businesses work tirelessly to provide for their local communities where they are providing a service or selling a product.

After asking readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best independent businesses are, we wanted to highlight some so you can show your support.

So here are 25 of the Fylde Coast’s best independent businesses:

1 . Novello 9 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EP | Italian Restaurant

2 . Terra Nostra 50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | Italian Restaurant

3 . Italio 1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD | Italian Restaurant

4 . Paul Hickes at the Tramway Bakery 11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery

5 . The Regent 181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium

6 . Indelible Ink 3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop