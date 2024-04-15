25 independent Fylde Coast businesses you should visit in 2024 - including shops in Blackpool and Fleetwood

Been looking to support a local independent business? Here are some on the Fylde Coast that you should check out.

By Sam Quine
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST

With so many brands and global chains dominating the high streets, it can be easy to forget about some local independent businesses.

Many of these businesses work tirelessly to provide for their local communities where they are providing a service or selling a product.

After asking readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best independent businesses are, we wanted to highlight some so you can show your support.

So here are 25 of the Fylde Coast’s best independent businesses:

9 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EP | Italian Restaurant

1. Novello

50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | Italian Restaurant

2. Terra Nostra

1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD | Italian Restaurant

3. Italio

11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery

4. Paul Hickes at the Tramway Bakery

11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery

181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium

5. The Regent

181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium

3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop

6. Indelible Ink

3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop

