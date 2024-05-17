With another Bank Holiday fest approaching, many people will be planning days out with the family to enjoy their day off work.
From beautiful scenic walks to grand, historic halls, Lancashire is home to some hidden gems which are perfect to go visit on a sunny day.
So here are 25 hidden gems to visit this Bank Holiday if you haven’t already - including spots in Preston and Blackpool:
1. Visit Bowland Wild Boar Park
Bowland Country Park, Chipping, Preston PR3 2HB | Tourist Attraction Photo: BWBP
2. Lytham Hall
Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4JX | Historical Landmark Photo: Cait Mason Photography
3. Yarrow Valley Country Park
Off Birkacre Rd, Chorley PR7 3QL | Country Park
4. Animal Quackers
Newchurch Old Rd, Bacup OL13 8HS | Farm
5. Blackpool Zoo
E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo Photo: Blackpool Zoo
6. Brockholes Nature Reserve
Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston PR5 0AG | Nature Reserve Photo: Jason Lock
