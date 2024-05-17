25 hidden gems to visit this Bank Holiday if you haven’t already - including spots in Preston and Blackpool

By Sam Quine
Published 17th May 2024, 14:03 BST

Looking for somewhere to go this Bank Holiday? Here are 25 hidden gems in Lancashire that you should check out.

With another Bank Holiday fest approaching, many people will be planning days out with the family to enjoy their day off work.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

From beautiful scenic walks to grand, historic halls, Lancashire is home to some hidden gems which are perfect to go visit on a sunny day.

So here are 25 hidden gems to visit this Bank Holiday if you haven’t already - including spots in Preston and Blackpool:

Bowland Country Park, Chipping, Preston PR3 2HB | Tourist Attraction

1. Visit Bowland Wild Boar Park

Bowland Country Park, Chipping, Preston PR3 2HB | Tourist Attraction Photo: BWBP

Photo Sales
Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4JX | Historical Landmark

2. Lytham Hall

Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4JX | Historical Landmark Photo: Cait Mason Photography

Photo Sales
Off Birkacre Rd, Chorley PR7 3QL | Country Park

3. Yarrow Valley Country Park

Off Birkacre Rd, Chorley PR7 3QL | Country Park

Photo Sales
Newchurch Old Rd, Bacup OL13 8HS | Farm

4. Animal Quackers

Newchurch Old Rd, Bacup OL13 8HS | Farm

Photo Sales
E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo

5. Blackpool Zoo

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo Photo: Blackpool Zoo

Photo Sales
Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston PR5 0AG | Nature Reserve

6. Brockholes Nature Reserve

Preston New Rd, Samlesbury, Preston PR5 0AG | Nature Reserve Photo: Jason Lock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeoplePrestonBlackpoolWalksLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.