Hotels can provide a much needed break and a sense of luxury that people deserve from time to time.
Visitors will usually pick the first hotel that appears on the internet but we wanted to highlight some great places to stay across the Fylde Coast.
Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.
So here is 21 of the best-rated hotels in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Poulton-le-Fylde:
1. The Grand Hotel
South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NB | 4.5 out of 5 (655 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel
2. The Queens Hotel
Central Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LB | 4.5 out of 5 (1766 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel
3. The Regal Hotel
Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG | 4.0 out of 5 (471 Google reviews)
4. The Shard Riverside Inn
Old Bridge Ln, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9BT | 4.4 out of 5 (1073 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel
5. Village Hotel Blackpool
E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8LL | 4.0 out of 5 (2691 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel
6. Blackpool Football Club Hotel
Seasiders Way, Bloomfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 6JJ | 4.3 out of 5 (914 Google reviews)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.