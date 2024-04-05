Hotels can provide a much needed break and a sense of luxury that people deserve from time to time.

Visitors will usually pick the first hotel that appears on the internet but we wanted to highlight some great places to stay across the Fylde Coast.

Looking at TripAdvisor as well as Google Reviews, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best rated in the area.

So here is 21 of the best-rated hotels in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Poulton-le-Fylde:

1 . The Grand Hotel South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NB | 4.5 out of 5 (655 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales

2 . The Queens Hotel Central Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LB | 4.5 out of 5 (1766 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel Photo Sales

3 . The Regal Hotel Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG | 4.0 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) Photo Sales

4 . The Shard Riverside Inn Old Bridge Ln, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9BT | 4.4 out of 5 (1073 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales

5 . Village Hotel Blackpool E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8LL | 4.0 out of 5 (2691 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel Photo Sales

6 . Blackpool Football Club Hotel Seasiders Way, Bloomfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 6JJ | 4.3 out of 5 (914 Google reviews) Photo Sales