21 of the best places to go for a date in Lancashire in 2025 - including top places in Preston and Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 21:10 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 21:13 BST

Can’t think of an idea for your next date? These places in Lancashire will be sure to impress your partner.

From a fancy restaurant to a fun activity, there is an abundance of places to take your partner for date night in Lancashire.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sometimes it can be tough to decide on where to go so we asked readers of the Lancashire Post where they thought the best places to take a date are.

So here are 21 ideas for a date including places in Preston, Blackpool and Pendle:

Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN | Pub/Restaurant

1. The Ribble Pilot

Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN | Pub/Restaurant | Joseph Williams Photo: Joseph Williams

Photo Sales
Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT | Public Park

2. Avenham Park

Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT | Public Park | National World

Photo Sales
Pendle Hill | Walking route

3. Pendle Hill

Pendle Hill | Walking route | Charles Rawding

Photo Sales
Barley Ln, Burnley BB12 9JX | Pub

4. Pendle Inn

Barley Ln, Burnley BB12 9JX | Pub | Google

Photo Sales
96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston PR3 5DB | Italian Restaurant

5. The Italian Orchard

96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston PR3 5DB | Italian Restaurant Photo: Google

Photo Sales
29 Castle Hill, Lancaster LA1 1YN | Pub/Restaurant

6. Merchants 1688

29 Castle Hill, Lancaster LA1 1YN | Pub/Restaurant | Merchants 1688 Photo: Merchants

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonRestaurantLancashire PostPendleRibble Valley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice