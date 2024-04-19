From a fancy restaurant to a fun activity, there is an abundance of places to take your partner for a date on the Fylde Coast.
Sometimes it can be tough to decide on where to go so we asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the best places to take a date are.
So here are 21 ideas for a date including places in Blackpool and Fleetwood:
1. Rendezvous Café
107 Bond St, Blackpool FY4 1EX | Café
2. Blackpool Tower
Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ | Iconic Landmark
3. Blackpool Zoo
E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo
4. Farina & Co
62A Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW | Italian Restaurant
5. Pleasure Beach Resort
525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park
6. Club 3000
Blackpool FY1 5EP | Bingo Hall Photo: Lucinda Herbert
