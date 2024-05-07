17 things visitors to the Fylde Coast should do before they leave - including things in Blackpool and Lytham

There’s plenty to see and do on the Fylde Coast so here are some recommendations for visitors before they leave.

By Sam Quine
Published 7th May 2024, 13:28 BST

Whether it be trying local foods or visiting popular attractions, the Fylde Coast has something for everyone.

There’s a plethora of beautiful scenic walks as well as iconic monuments to see in the county.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette for their recommendations on things to do in the area and the response was overwhelming. 

So here are 17 things every visitor to the Fylde Coast should do before they leave - including things in Blackpool and Lytham:

Lytham’s best-known landmark attracts over 20,000 visitors from all parts of the world, and was established in 1989 by Lytham Heritage Group.

1. Stop by Lytham Windmill

With over 125 years of history, The Blackpool Tower is one of Britain's best-loved landmarks, and one of Blackpool's most popular attractions.

2. Get to the top of Blackpool Tower

Visitors to Lancashire should visit the rural complex which sells their own produce in a farm shop as well as their ice cream parlour.

3. Have a Wallings Ice Cream

The famous amusement park offers unmissable entertainment for the whole family all year round.

4. Visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach

A good, true Lancashire cheese has a texture that is light and fluffy, and a buttery, long-lasting flavour.

5. Buy some Lancashire Cheese

The traditional recipe of these Lancashire shrimp goes back hundreds of years and promises a delicious taste and unique texture.

6. Eat some Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimp

