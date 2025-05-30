17 quaint and unique places to visit on the Fylde coast this summer - including Lytham and Kirkham

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 19:08 BST

If you are planning a Fylde Coast trip and are looking for some inspiration this summer, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde coast:

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’.

1. Singleton

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed 'the Model Village of the Fylde'.

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

2. Freckleton

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers.

3. Stalmine - A village in the civil parish of Stalmine-with-Staynall in the Wyre borough, Stalmine dates back to 1066.

Google

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront.

4. Cleveleys

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront.

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

5. Fleetwood

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside.

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

6. Bispham

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores.

