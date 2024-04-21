17 play areas on the Fylde Coast to take your kids in 2024 - including areas in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde

Looking for a place to take your kids this year? Here are some of the best play areas and activity centres on the Fylde Coast.

By Sam Quine
Published 21st Apr 2024, 14:58 BST

From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.

The Fylde Coast is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children including play areas in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde:

Roarsome Roleplay

Snowdon Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3DP | "Amazing place to bring your kids!"

1. Roarsome Roleplay

Snowdon Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3DP | "Amazing place to bring your kids!"

Thingamajigz

Poulton Business Park, Furness Dr, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 8JS | "Fantastic play area and the play equipment is very well maintained and clean."

2. Thingamajigz

Poulton Business Park, Furness Dr, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 8JS | “Fantastic play area and the play equipment is very well maintained and clean.”

Harry's Play Centre

YMCA, St Alban's Rd, Lytham St Annes FY8 1XD | "Staff are lovely and the play area is great for toddlers to older children."

3. Harry's Play Centre

YMCA, St Alban's Rd, Lytham St Annes FY8 1XD | "Staff are lovely and the play area is great for toddlers to older children."

Blossoming Buds

55 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AJ | "Great place, would recommend anyone to try it and see."

4. Blossoming Buds

55 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AJ | "Great place, would recommend anyone to try it and see."

Bounce Play Centre

71 Moor Park Ave, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0LZ | "Excellent service, staff couldn't be more helpful, great food, highly recommend."

5. Bounce Play Centre

71 Moor Park Ave, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0LZ | "Excellent service, staff couldn’t be more helpful, great food, highly recommend."

Planet Kaos

Unit 5, 251 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4LR | "Good all round soft play area that caters for young and older children."

6. Planet Kaos

Unit 5, 251 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4LR | "Good all round soft play area that caters for young and older children."

