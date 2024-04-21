From slippery slides to soft play areas, there really is an abundance of options to entertain children.
The Fylde Coast is home to plenty of activity centres where parents can sit back and let their kids let loose.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best children's soft play and activity centres were and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 17 activity centres and play areas to take your children including play areas in Blackpool and Poulton-le-Fylde:
1. Roarsome Roleplay
Snowdon Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3DP | "Amazing place to bring your kids!"
2. Thingamajigz
Poulton Business Park, Furness Dr, Poulton Industrial Estate, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 8JS | “Fantastic play area and the play equipment is very well maintained and clean.”
3. Harry's Play Centre
YMCA, St Alban's Rd, Lytham St Annes FY8 1XD | "Staff are lovely and the play area is great for toddlers to older children."
4. Blossoming Buds
55 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AJ | "Great place, would recommend anyone to try it and see."
5. Bounce Play Centre
71 Moor Park Ave, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0LZ | "Excellent service, staff couldn’t be more helpful, great food, highly recommend."
6. Planet Kaos
Unit 5, 251 Vicarage Ln, Blackpool FY4 4LR | "Good all round soft play area that caters for young and older children."
