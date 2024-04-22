With the weather slowly improving and the sun becoming more present, people want to get out and about.

The Fylde Coast has a large array of outdoor attractions to go and visit this summer but we wanted to highlight some for your summer day trips.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best outdoor attractions were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 outdoor attractions on the Fylde Coast to visit this summer including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Elmer’s Big Parade:

1 . Blackpool Pleasure Beach 525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park

4 . Stanley Park W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and Garden