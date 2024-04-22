17 outdoor attractions on the Fylde Coast to visit this summer - including Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Summer is fast-approaching so here are some outdoor attractions to visit on the Fylde Coast.

By Sam Quine
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:16 BST

With the weather slowly improving and the sun becoming more present, people want to get out and about.

The Fylde Coast has a large array of outdoor attractions to go and visit this summer but we wanted to highlight some for your summer day trips.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best outdoor attractions were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 outdoor attractions on the Fylde Coast to visit this summer including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Elmer’s Big Parade:

525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

525 Ocean Blvd, Blackpool FY4 1EZ | Amusement Park

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5BB | Pier

2. Central Pier

Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5BB | Pier

Lytham St Annes | Lake

3. Fairhaven Lake

Lytham St Annes | Lake

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and Garden

4. Stanley Park

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | Park and Garden Photo: Terry Robinson

Blackpool | Artistic sculptures

5. Elmer's Big Parade

Blackpool | Artistic sculptures Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo

6. Blackpool Zoo

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8PP | Zoo Photo: Blackpool Zoo

