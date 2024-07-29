17 charming towns and villages to visit in Lancashire this summer - including Wiswell and Whalley

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 18:28 BST

If you are planning a Lancashire trip and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Clitheroe and Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit Lancashire – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages in Lancashire...

Also, if you’re in the mood for some retro nostalgia, be sure not to miss these pieces...

41 amazing retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and schools

26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops

I love those old school cars... 35 astonishing retro pics to transport you back to Preston in the 1950s

I miss my school days... 41 retro pics of 70s, 80s & 90s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

51 jaw-dropping old school pictures of nights out and beer-thirsty drinkers at The Stanley Arms in Preston

I miss the 1980s... 32 spectacular retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the early 1980s

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

1. Downham

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages. | National World

Photo Sales
Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.

2. Slaidburn

Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

3. Chipping

Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel. | Visit Lancashire

Photo Sales
The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.

4. Barrowford

The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.Photo: Rachel Armitage

Photo Sales
Abbeystead is a beautiful hamlet, situated in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, just a short distance away from Lancaster.

5. Abbeystead (credit Explore Bowland)

Abbeystead is a beautiful hamlet, situated in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, just a short distance away from Lancaster.Photo: Explore Bowland

Photo Sales
Whalley is a charming village, filled with historic buildings, cafes and restaurants and many successful independent shops.

6. Whalley

Whalley is a charming village, filled with historic buildings, cafes and restaurants and many successful independent shops. | Sam Quine

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleLancashireDestinations

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.