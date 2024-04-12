Increasing amounts of dog mess seen on pavements is a growing problem in many towns and cities.
On the Fylde Coast, the problem is starting to irritate local people as one resident said: “Some dog owners actually pick up after our dogs and carry it with us no matter how far it is to the next bin!”
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the worst streets for dog mess are on the Fylde Coast.
So here are 15 streets notorious for their dog mess including streets in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys:
1. Onslow Road
Onslow Road, Blackpool: “The amount of times I’ve scooped up dog poo, and the bags, is crazy.”
2. St. George's Avenue
St. George’s Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys: “Never seen it anywhere else so bad.”
3. Threlfall Road
Threlfall Road, Blackpool: “It's atrocious all round these streets!”
4. Warbreck Drive
Warbreck Drive, Blackpool: “Even with spraying that stencil all over, many owners couldn’t care less and still let their dogs go wherever and leave it.”
5. Watson Road
Watson Road, Blackpool: “Most people just don't pick it up and leave it on the pavement.”
6. Woodland Grove
Woodland Grove, Blackpool: “It’s terrible down there, there’s fresh mess every single morning!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.