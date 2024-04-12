15 of the worst streets for dog mess on the Fylde Coast including roads in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys

Sick of seeing dog mess on the pavement? These Fylde Coast streets are notorious for their amount of waste.

By Sam Quine
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:32 BST

Increasing amounts of dog mess seen on pavements is a growing problem in many towns and cities.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

On the Fylde Coast, the problem is starting to irritate local people as one resident said: “Some dog owners actually pick up after our dogs and carry it with us no matter how far it is to the next bin!”

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where they thought the worst streets for dog mess are on the Fylde Coast.

So here are 15 streets notorious for their dog mess including streets in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Cleveleys:

Onslow Road, Blackpool: “The amount of times I’ve scooped up dog poo, and the bags, is crazy.”

1. Onslow Road

Onslow Road, Blackpool: “The amount of times I’ve scooped up dog poo, and the bags, is crazy.”

Photo Sales
St. George’s Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys: “Never seen it anywhere else so bad.”

2. St. George's Avenue

St. George’s Avenue, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys: “Never seen it anywhere else so bad.”

Photo Sales
Threlfall Road, Blackpool: “It's atrocious all round these streets!”

3. Threlfall Road

Threlfall Road, Blackpool: “It's atrocious all round these streets!”

Photo Sales
Warbreck Drive, Blackpool: “Even with spraying that stencil all over, many owners couldn’t care less and still let their dogs go wherever and leave it.”

4. Warbreck Drive

Warbreck Drive, Blackpool: “Even with spraying that stencil all over, many owners couldn’t care less and still let their dogs go wherever and leave it.”

Photo Sales
Watson Road, Blackpool: “Most people just don't pick it up and leave it on the pavement.”

5. Watson Road

Watson Road, Blackpool: “Most people just don't pick it up and leave it on the pavement.”

Photo Sales
Woodland Grove, Blackpool: “It’s terrible down there, there’s fresh mess every single morning!”

6. Woodland Grove

Woodland Grove, Blackpool: “It’s terrible down there, there’s fresh mess every single morning!”

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleDog ownersCleveleysFleetwoodBlackpoolDogs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.