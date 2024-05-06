Featuring amazing displays of model trams and track layouts which thrilled young and old alike, the event was a rip-roaring success, with attendees (some of which arrived by tram, alighting at the stop just outside the venue) treated to a plethora of displays, demonstrations, and unique bespoke model layouts.
The big event, organised by Burnley-based Corporation Model Trams and supported by the Tramway and Light Railway Society, took place at the Solaris Centre on New South Promenade on Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5.
Here are some of our best pictures of the action.
1. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
2. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
3. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
4. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
5. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
6. Model trams on display and part for sale at Blackpool Model Tram Exhibition at Solaris Centre, Blackpool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.