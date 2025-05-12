For those seeking an authentic musical experience beyond the bright lights and big-name acts, Blackpool offers a rich and often over-looked live music scene.

Scattered across the town are a host of hidden gems. Intimate venues where the atmosphere is electric, the talent is homegrown, and every performance feels personal.

Whether you’re into indie, rock, soul or country, these smaller spots deliver big on character and charm.

Take a look at our gallery of 13-lesser known venues where live music truly thrives in Blackpool.

1 . 3 Back Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HP On Back Church Street you’ll find Dirty Blondes, a vibrant dive bar known for it’s pizzas, cocktails, and regular live music. They often do open mic nights and local band performances. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . 27 Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1NL Tucked away on Queen Street, Cowboy & Co. brings a touch of Nashville to Blackpool with its lively country music scene and tribute acts. | Cowboy & Co./Facebook Photo: Cowboy & Co./Facebook Photo Sales

3 . 7, Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DG Situated on Abingdon street, this cafe combines American-style dining with live rock music. The venue features regular performances from local bands. | NW Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . Soul Suite 142-144 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RE A Motown club hosting Northern Soul nights, classic Tamla Motown and serving hearty daytime food. Located on the promenade, Soul Suite offers a lively dance floor and classic tunes. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . 82 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY1 6DZ For those who prefer jazz, this venue offers smooth tunes in a relaxed environment. With quirky decor and live performances, it makes for an intimate, yet welcoming setting. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . 3 Red Bank Road, Blackpool FY2 9HN A newer addition to Red Bank Road, this venue combines a sophisticated atmosphere with live music events. For those who seek a more refined night out. | Tide & Tipple/Facebook Photo: Tide & Tipple/Facebook Photo Sales