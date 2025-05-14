13 beautiful historic castles in and around the North West that you need to explore

The North West is filled with beautiful, historic castles which offer a glimpse into the region’s past.

While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many telling stories of days gone by and surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time.

Considered to be one of England's best-preserved castles, you could visit Lancaster Castle, or if you want to see a glimpse of what Liverpool Castle could have been like many moons ago, there is even a replica in Rivington, overlooking the historic market town of Chorley. Sadly, the structure was never finished but its remains are still there today.

Here are 13 beautiful castles around the North West that are well worth a visit.

1 . Lancaster Castle, Lancaster Lancaster Castle is a medieval castle and former prison in Lancashire, which is believed to date back 1,000 years. One of England's best-preserved castles, it is a must visit monument. | David Hurst Photo Sales

2 . Halton Castle, Runcorn Halton Castle is a Grade I listed building which lies in ruins, however, the circumference remains intact making it perfect for a walk. | Wikimedia Commons Public Domain Photo Sales

3 . Clitheroe Castle, Clitheroe Clitheroe Castle is a ruined early medieval castle, surrounded by greenery. The castle and grounds are open daily and are free to visit. There is an admission charge for Clitheroe Castle Museum. | Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Leasowe Castle Hotel, Wirral Leasowe Castle was originally built in 1593 by Ferdinand, 5th Earl of Derby, second heir to the English throne. It is a unique Grade II listed building and hotel, now a popular choice for weddings. | E Pollock, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales

5 . Chester Castle, Cheshire Although much of Chester Castle was rebuilt in the 19th century, it is truly worth a visit. The Agricola Tower is a Grade I listed building, and one of the only remaining parts from the 12th century. | Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales