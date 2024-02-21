Lancashire couple to be revealed TODAY as winners of £61m EuroMillions jackpot
A lucky couple from Lancashire will be revealed as the winners of a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot today.
The pair won a £61,708,231 share of the £123 million jackpot prize from the draw on 30 January – with the other winning ticket having been bought in Spain.
He will tell how the couple realised they had won, and how they plan to spend their fortune.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said earlier this month: "This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.
"This is the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024, following on from an incredible 2023 which saw six UK EuroMillions jackpots won, including a £111.7 million win by an anonymous single ticket-holder in June.
"Our focus is now on supporting this latest lucky ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."
This isn't the first win for a Lancashire resident as last month a man, named only as Mr S, scooped a whopping £1 million prize in the EuroMillions "UK Millionaire Maker Draw" in January.