North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust have announced medical technician apprenticeship vacancies are open - here’s how to apply.

What would my main duties be if I was accepted?

You will work on the frontline of the ambulance service responding to emergencies, providing life-saving care for patients who need us the most.

Earn while you learn as you work towards a nationally recognised qualification.

As an apprentice, you will work alongside other EMT staff and Paramedics initiating and delivering appropriate care and effective treatment to patients in a pre-hospital environment.

During your apprenticeship you will be applying appropriate skills and knowledge to safely provide care for patients, working within the scope of practice for the role.

You will benefit from dedicated educational and clinical support from your Educational Practitioners, managers and crew, to develop you through your apprenticeship programme to successful completion.

How much could I earn?

As an apprentice you will receive 80% of the top of Band 4 (currently £22,383 per annum) for the first 12 months and move to 85% of the top of Band 4 (currently £23,456.60 per annum) at month 13.

Your apprenticeship will last between 15-18 months.

Upon completion of your apprenticeship you will be eligible to move onto a full Emergency Medical Technician contract of employment.

The salary for this will be Band 4 £25,147 – £27,596 per annum plus an appropriate unsocial hour’s payment under Section 2 for Agenda for Change terms and conditions.

What do I need to apply?

Five GCSEs including mathematics, English and a science at grade 4-9 or equivalent - if you have healthcare experience and GCSEs in Mathematics and English at grade 4-9 or above or equivalent, you will be considered). Valid EU Driving License with C1 entitlement (funding will be available to those who hold a provisional C1). Good verbal, listening and written communication skills. Good organisational skills.

How can I apply?

You can apply at: https://shorturl.at/Vp48L

When will the job advert close?

The advert will close on July 27 or until sufficient applications are received.

The role is popular so anyone thinking of applying should do so as soon as possible to prevent disappointment.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “They won't be open for long so apply now.

“We encourage applications from all backgrounds to improve the diversity of our workforce and to better reflect the communities we serve.”