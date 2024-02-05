Merlin Entertainments hiring actor for Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool - how to apply
Merlin Entertainments are looking for a new actor for the Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool.
Do you have terrible tusks, and terrible claws, and terrible teeth in your terrible jaws?
Probably not, but you could play one as Merlin Entertainments are looking for an actor at the Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse in Blackpool.
What does the job entail?
Actors will have a mixture of roles to play, including face and costume character work.
This may include playing as the world’s best-loved monster Gruffalo or even Peter Rabbit.
This new role will involve elite visitor interaction, so improvisational skills are a must.
You may also be required to act as a buddy for onsite characters, as well as displaying a great sense of humour.
What kind of people are Merlin looking for?
Merlin are looking for performers with a sense of fun and the willingness to create memorable experiences daily.
What qualifications and experience do I need?
You need:
- to be outstanding at performing scripts and character acting
- performance skills that could be utilised to create memorable experiences for our guests
- plenty of stamina
- a real flair for improvisation as interacting with our diverse range of guests is a big part of the role
Is it a seasonal position?
These are seasonal, fixed term positions.
Contracts will start in February.
Shifts can include weekends, bank holidays and peak holiday seasons.
How much would I get paid?
£10.72 an hour.
What benefits would I receive?
Alongside helping to spread happiness and cheer, you will also receive:
- 25% discount in our retail shops and restaurants and 40% off LEGO online
- Monthly bonus based on customer service scores
- Merlin Magic Pass - giving you free tickets to all our attractions worldwide for you, your family, and friends every year
- Employee pricing up to 55% off cinema tickets
How can I apply?
You can apply by clicking HERE.