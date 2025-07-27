Immaculate five-bedroom home in peaceful Staining cul-de-sac

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

A spacious five-bedroom detached home in a quiet Staining cul-de-sac, offering modern living, open views and generous outdoor space.

On the market for £599,950 located on Kings Close, Staining with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool. Nestled at the bottom of a quiet, private cul‑de‑sac this elegant five‑bedroom detached home enjoys a peaceful setting overlooking open fields in the sought‑after village of Staining. The residence is hidden from view yet conveniently located, delivering the best of rural tranquillity and community access.

The ground floor presents three spacious reception rooms - ideal for formal dining, relaxing and entertaining as well as a dedicated home office. The modern fitted kitchen features quartz worktops and integrated appliances, complemented by an adjoining utility room and a separate WC. Upstairs, five well‑appointed bedrooms are served by two en‑suite bathrooms and a family bathroom, combining comfort and privacy for both household and guests.

Externally, this property offers a large private driveway leading to a detached double garage, alongside a generous rear garden and a smaller side garden. These outside areas provide versatile space for leisure, play or gardening.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireProperty
