I'm so surprised this 4-bed detached home in Blackpool hasn't been snapped up yet

On the market for offers over £280,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this modern family sized home occupies a detached corner plot within a quiet residental estate.

Upon entering, a welcoming hallway leads to a convenient downstairs WC and a spacious lounge boasting bay windows adorned with elegant shutter blinds, creating a cozy ambience.

There is then a stylish kitchen/dining room, featuring a new porcelain tiled floor, integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, a double oven, and a 5-ring gas hob.

Upstairs there are four generously-sized bedrooms, each adorned with made-to-measure shutter blinds.

Bedroom 1 impresses with a three-piece en-suite, while a modern three-piece suite family bathroom caters to the needs of the household.

At the front of the property, you find a clean long drive as well as a handy garage, both offering ample parking.

Out the back is then a north facing large garden complete with a shed, side access and a canopy seating area.

Have a look around the property with our gallery below.

