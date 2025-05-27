I love this sleek, modern four bed detached house for sale in Blackpool & it's price!

On the market for offers over £280 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this sweet family sized home occupies a detached corner plot within a quiet residental estate.
Upon entering, a welcoming hallway leads to a convenient downstairs WC and a spacious lounge boasting bay windows adorned with elegant shutter blinds, creating a cozy ambience.
There is then a stylish kitchen/dining room, featuring a new porcelain tiled floor, integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, a double oven, and a 5-ring gas hob.
Upstairs there are four generously-sized bedrooms, each adorned with made-to-measure shutter blinds.
Bedroom 1 impresses with a three-piece en-suite, while a modern three-piece suite family bathroom caters to the needs of the household.
At the front of the property, you find a clean long drive as well as a handy garage, both offering ample parking.
Out the back is then a north facing large garden complete with a shed, side access and a canopy seating area.
Have a sneak peek around the property with our gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.