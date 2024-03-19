Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chorley illustrator has raised £1,000 for an inclusive dance charity in Accrington which is led by people with learning disabilities. Josh Vosper, 34, from Chorley, whose illustration business Joshy Draws was formed in lockdown, creates bespoke drawings and illustrations and has used his creative skills to help raise the funds for DanceSyndrome.

He said: "Joshy Draws was created through Covid-19 and lockdown. I’ve always loved art and always drew greeting cards for friends and family.

Chorley artist Josh Vosper pictured with Sir Lindsay Hoyle and a Cat in the Hat sketch (far right).

"I thought I’d be a good idea to set up a little business and spread some happiness to those we love. I’ve done lots of drawings for all types of occasions and this gives me so much pleasure.

Joshy Draws has raised £1,000 for DanceSyndrome, pictured with Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

"Art was my favourite subject at school without question. I’d spend many hours in the classroom - one teacher remarked it is my labour of love." Josh, who is also a support worker, first came across DanceSyndrome by taking his service users to one of their workshops.

The money was raised by creating a giant hamper, with gifts donated by the local business community. This included vouchers from places such as Fredericks, Riley’s Taproom, Ebb & Flo Bookshop along with fashion items, alcohol and chocolates. He added: “The first time I went to a workshop, I was absolutely blown away and couldn’t help but feel inspired. It was full of sheer joy and happiness - emphasising what people with learning disabilities are able to do.

He added: “From that moment I decided it would be amazing to create a fundraiser for the charity and combine it with Joshy Draws. Raising £1,000 was such a wonderful achievement and I’d like to thank every single person who entered the competition.” Josh, handed over the cheque to the charity in February at St George’s Church Hall which was attended by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle What all does he draw?

"I can draw anything and everything. This can include commissions which people would like such as a Dr Seuss character or something made up like a tiger on a cloud.

"My favourite image is either the leprechaun or beer brothers from a few years ago. Both were such fun to draw and have plenty of character. That always makes me smile."

