Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary to host Owls at Moonlight event
Have you ever wanted to be up close and personal with birds of prey - now's your chance!
An animal rescue and sanctuary is to host a birds of prey event where people can get up close to some owls.
Hugo’s Small Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, Peel Road, Blackpool, is to host an Owls at Moonlight event this Saturday (February 3) from 4pm-6pm.
You will be face to face with the beautiful owls as you learn all about them and what makes them so special.
A spokesperson for the Sanctuary said: "It was such a great turn out last time we have decided to do another to raise money for all our animals at Hugo’s.
"We do have limited spaces available so book now to avoid disappointment!"
Visitors can also show up and pay on the day at a cost of £10 for adults and £5 for children.
Food will be available from inside the cafe at Ridgway Farm.
To book and pay (cash only) on the night click HERE.