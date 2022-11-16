The years seem to fly by as you get older, so we’ve put this gallery together to take you back to 1988.
1. Blackpool in 1988
The Duchess of Kent visits BAC Warton
2. Blackpool in 1988
Waterloo Bowling Championship at the Waterloo Hotel in Blackpool
3. Blackpool in 1988
Mrs Audie Stafford delivers the blow which initiates the demolition of the wooden classrooms at Elmslie Girls School on Whitegate Drive. The school was marking its 70th jubilee in 1988 with a £100,000 extension - including a private studies where the 80-odd girls could work in peace for their A Levels. From left: Gillian Clegg (nine), Jane Roberts (seven), Mrs Margaret Gledhill (Elmslie old girl), Mrs Stafford, Emma Sherman (head girl), Mrs Mary Hargreaves and Miss Dorothy Ford (Elmslie old girls) and Mrs Elizabeth Smithies (head teacher)
4. Blackpool in 1988
Blackpool Seagulls ice hockey team, playing against Trafford Metros
