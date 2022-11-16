News you can trust since 1873
Art and design students from Blackpool and Fylde College in Paris
Year in pictures: Here's 20 scenes of Blackpool folk going about their business in 1988

The years seem to fly by as you get older, so we’ve put this gallery together to take you back to 1988.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

As you can see the people of Blackpool were getting up to all sorts of activities. Do you remember any of them? Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Blackpool in pictures from 1987. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to Blackpool in 1986. MORE MEMORIES: Blackpool images from 1985

1. Blackpool in 1988

The Duchess of Kent visits BAC Warton

2. Blackpool in 1988

Waterloo Bowling Championship at the Waterloo Hotel in Blackpool

3. Blackpool in 1988

Mrs Audie Stafford delivers the blow which initiates the demolition of the wooden classrooms at Elmslie Girls School on Whitegate Drive. The school was marking its 70th jubilee in 1988 with a £100,000 extension - including a private studies where the 80-odd girls could work in peace for their A Levels. From left: Gillian Clegg (nine), Jane Roberts (seven), Mrs Margaret Gledhill (Elmslie old girl), Mrs Stafford, Emma Sherman (head girl), Mrs Mary Hargreaves and Miss Dorothy Ford (Elmslie old girls) and Mrs Elizabeth Smithies (head teacher)

4. Blackpool in 1988

Blackpool Seagulls ice hockey team, playing against Trafford Metros

