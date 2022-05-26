Many readers will remember Ian Carmichael (1920-2010) for his last role, as the hospital administrator in the popular ITV series The Royal.

But 50 years earlier he specialised in the typical British "silly ass" role in comedy films like Private's Progress, Brothers In Law and I'm Alright Jack.

It was in three prior-to-London visits to the Grand that he made his mark with local theatregoers.

Each visit was in a Broadway hit and the first, in November, 1957, was a bit of a shock to your columnist, then aged 19. Ian co-starred with Barbara Murray in the adult sex comedy Tunnel of Love - and I was sitting with my Mum!

The Gazette's Brian Hargreaves (later editor) wrote: "This witty play approaches perfection. Mr Carmichael showed complete mastery of the delivery of verbal humour, grotesque expressions and even slapstick."

In April, 1960, the actor was with Moira Lister in comedy-thriller The Gazebo - "the funniest show for many an evening" (Hargreaves) - while a year later he was impressive in Ira Levin's Critic's Choice.

He played a drama critic, faced with the no-win situation of reviewing a duff play written by his wife, who was played by Muriel Pavlow.

The Hargreaves verdict: "A considered performance and a mature one."

In March, 1963, Mr Carmichael and Moira Lister premiered Alan Melville's comedy Devil May Care, the actor as a naughty devil's disciple being thwarted by an angel.

Mr Carmichael's last Grand visit, in 1964, was in Ronald Harwood's March Hares, a comedy about a crazy husband and wife who were trying to murder each other.

The play itself died halfway through the tour, curtailing a young Michael Crawford's first pro part.

There can be unintended entertainment when Googling famous faces. It happened when I checked actor Patrick Cargill, remembered for his 1970s TV series Father, Dear Father.

Among the photos available on licence was one labelled Patrick Cargill Biography. But the photo showed Patrick McGoohan. Another supposed Cargill pic was actually Patrick Macnee.

Savvy readers will know who they were!

But it was the urbane Patrick Cargill (1918-1996) who appeared in five plays at the Grand Theatre.

In Philip King's comedy Milk and Honey in March, 1961, he was the hearty school chum who invited himself and his floosie (Sheila Steafel) to stay with a dull suburban couple played by Derek Farr and Margaret Lockwood.

On his last tour, in 1996, he played the tipsy actor Selsdon Mowbray in a revival of Michael Frayn's chaotic backstage comedy Noises Off.

One of Patrick's anecdotes was how he wrote a play (with Jack Beale) which he brought to the Grand in 1956. It was called Ring for Catty and was set in a men's sanitarium.

The story was picked up by producer Peter Rogers, who made it into two different films, Carry On Nurse and, four years later, Twice Round the Daffodils.

Patrick delighted in telling journalists: "We got paid twice for the same script."

