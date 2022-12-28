He had a break from filming Hans Christian Andersen in Copenhagen and the Open Golf Championship was scheduled at Royal Lytham, a few miles from the resort.

Danny wanted to visit but all the resort's theatres were occupied by summer shows. Where could Danny give a show to "pay the exes?"

A deal was done by Danny's agent for an unlikely venue; the Empress Ballroom of the Winter Gardens.

Danny Kaye at the London Palladium

And so he gave two shows nightly on July 17 and 18, 1952. It was estimated a total of 14,000 saw him. But the show seems to have evaded the attention of the mighty www!

Let the Gazette put things right.

Showbiz writer Bill Burgess reviewed the first show: "Criticism pales before such a performance. How many divined that behind the craziness, the zest, the wit, the variety, there was a precision, a brilliance of timing and an intellectual authority that gave the show an impact that hit its target every time."

This is shaping up as a tribute to one of the greatest entertainers ever seen in the resort!

The Kaye Sisters in 1974

Burgess continued: "In a bewildering succession of styles there was sentiment, satire, broad comedy, slapstick, a touch of French gaiety, a sharp-edged take-off of German ponderousness, a dash of Scotch, a lively spot of hoofing, an intimate heart-to-heart talk with the audience, and a full-throated exposition of a such melodies as Dinah and Minnie the Moocher.

"In short, a little of everything and nothing too long."

The reviewer went on: "Fundamentally, it was a triumph of sheer personality which carried the house with it like a tidal wave.

"Danny took liberties with the audience that in a lesser performer would have spelled disaster. It was a virtuoso performance that fully merited the rapturous reception at close."

Empress Ballroom at Blackpool Winter Gardens as it looks today

Bill Burgess thought the star's films gave little indication of his richness and variety in live performance.

Those who saw Danny's Blackpool shows always mention how he took a breather by sitting with his legs over the edge of the stage, smoking a cigarette as he chatted with the audience.

So there. We have lodged it for posterity!

There were more Kayes on the Blackpool show scene. The Kaye Sisters vocal trio.

They appeared in six summer season shows, three with their names above the title, but Sheila, Shan and Carole weren't actually sisters.

Their first season was in Light Up the Town at the Hippodrome in 1958 and their second was with Ken Dodd in The Big Show of 1962 at the Opera House.

Two summers later the Kayes were in Dick Emery's season at the Winter Gardens Pavilion and in 1968 were the main supporting act for Josef Locke at the old Queen's Theatre.

In 1974 the girls were the main support to Larry Grayson in his summer season at the ABC Theatre.

