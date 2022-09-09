In fact, it was the title of George's 1939 summer season show at the Blackpool Opera House, one of his four seasons at that theatre, and it tops the image of Gazette theatre ads (pictured here). Thanks to David Upton for this discovery.

George Formby, a unique purveyor of comic songs with his own ukulele accompaniment, is the last of our F for Fab stars in the A to Z series of Blackpool bill-toppers.

Born in Wigan, George (1904-61) was the son of comedian George Formby Snr (1868-1921) who was a music hall bill-topper and regular Blackpool visitor until just before his death.

George Formby and Rosalyn Boulter (both seated) starred in the Columbia comedy 'George In Civvy Street'

Young George picked up his dad's stage name and hit the halls in 1923, leading to his stardom in several British film comedies in the 1930s.

His first Blackpool stage appearance was "down the bill" at the old Palace Theatre in June, 1923, and he progressed to be resident host of Jack Taylor's 1933 summer season of Variety Fair at the Palace.

He starred for Taylor in two Opera House summer seasons, 1936's King Fun and 1937's King Cheer.

George's film work included No Limit, Bell Bottom George and Let George Do It while his string of cheeky recordings included Little Stick of Blackpool Rock and When I'm Cleaning Windows.

George Formby lived in the Fylde. He spent much of the war entertaining troops on the battlefield and made comedy films including locations in Fleetwood

At the peak of his fame George opened the new Opera House in 1939's Turned Out Nice Again, but the show was curtailed in the autumn by the outbreak of WW2.

Three Opera House summer seasons in four years gives us the real measure of George's fame and popularity.

The war years saw him in a different kind of theatre, entertaining the Forces on the front lines, and also serving in the Home Guard near his home just outside Blackpool. Some of his comedy films included locations in Fleetwood.

His fourth Opera House season was Starry Way, in 1946.

The ad in the West Lancashire Gazette for 'Turned Out Nice Again'

George several times topped variety bills at the resort's Palace Theatre - and even "depped" for sick stars in Blackpool season shows - before he starred in London's West End in the comedy musical Zip Goes a Million, in 1951.

But six months into the run George had a near-fatal heart attack. Back on stage in the Blackpool Hippodrome's 1954 summer show he was again taken ill but he was in the 1955 Royal Variety Performance at the Opera House.

His last Blackpool show was the 1960 summer season at the Queen's Theatre. He also

George died in March, 1961, but is alone among yesterday's stars in having an annual tribute convention of fans in the resort.

So, Turned Out Nice for the Lancashire lad!

