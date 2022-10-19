News you can trust since 1873
Trick or treat: Here's 10 spooky scenes of people celebrating Halloween in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

With Halloween on the horizon we’ve trawled the archives to see how we celebrated in the past.

By Naomi Moon
37 minutes ago

As fancy dress costumes are dusted off and children excitedly look forward to going trick or treating, we’ve found some of the very best pictures showing how the people living on the Fylde Coast celebrated Halloween in the past. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde Coast in 1986. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fylde Coast pictures from the 70s. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from 1985

1. Halloweens of the past

Scary times at Grosvenor Park School. Pupils Jordan Currie, Stephanie Weber, Jenny Turner, Daniel Stott, Scott Prichard, and Graham Morris, who along with fellow pupils got dressed up for Halloween

Photo: Darren Andrews

2. Halloweens past

Sam and Josh Hattersley from Morecambe at the city council Halloween arts and crafts session in happy Mount Park

Photo: Nigel Slater

3. Halloweens past

Pupils at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood had a chance to preview Halsall's new range of Halloween outfits. Pictured are Glen Young (left) and Zak Simey

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Halloweens past

Carla Gorse, a member of Toyworld staff, and Addison Boaler from Fleetwood, at Freeport

Photo: Archive

