Tribute to boxer Brian London who made Blackpool his home

Brian London pictured in 2006

Boxer Brian London, who died last week, was a legend in the ring and fought against some of the world’s best, including Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson.

Having moved to Blackpool from West Hartlepool when he was 16, he was encouraged to follow in the footsteps of his boxing father, Jack London, training while carrying out three years’ national service. It was simply expected of him.

When he turned professional, he took part in street fighting at the Winter Gardens. And then came the bigger bouts.

With opponent Billy Walker at the Empire Pool, Wembley, 1965 Photo: Central Press/Getty Images

He was British heavyweight champion in 1958 and 1959, and by the close of his career had fought 58 contests, winning 37, drawing one and losing 20.

His two cracks at the world title came in 1959 when he was beaten by Patterson in 11 rounds and then in 1966 he was knocked out by Ali in three.

Delivering a punch to America’s Willie Pastrano at Harringay, 1958. Photo: Allsport Hulton/Archive

In the ring with Mohammed Ali at Earls Court Arena in 1966 London on August 6, 1966. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Brian London face to face with Muhammad Ali at the big fight weigh in, 1966. Photo: AFP/Getty

Leaving for Manchester to face Henry Cooper in the ring on February 23 1964 Photo: Getty Images

Brian London (centre) and his brother watching a boxing match in Tottenham where their father Jack London was fighting Bruce Woodcock for the British heavyweight title. Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images. Left: Running on Blackpool beach

Practicing at a gym on April 12 1963 Photo: Getty Images

British heavyweight boxer Brian London practicing at a gym in 1963. Photo :Getty Images

A happy photo of Brian as he sets off for a ride through the gates of his North Park Drive home in 1967