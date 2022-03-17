Under tight security both Tory and Labour packed their way into the Winter Gardens for many years for their annual show until they opted for different venues towards the end of the noughties.
But once again Blackpool is gearing up to host its first major political conference in 15 years with the Conservatives returning this weekend.
We dug into our archives and those of Getty Images to find some of the key moments at Tory Conferences through the years.
