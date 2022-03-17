Boris Johnson looks through a telescope on North Pier in 2005 on the first day of the Conservative Conference in Blackpool
Boris Johnson looks through a telescope on North Pier in 2005 on the first day of the Conservative Conference in Blackpool

Tory Party Conference: 14 memorable pictures from when the party brought its political event to Blackpool through four decades

Blackpool was once the first choice for political conferences.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Under tight security both Tory and Labour packed their way into the Winter Gardens for many years for their annual show until they opted for different venues towards the end of the noughties.

But once again Blackpool is gearing up to host its first major political conference in 15 years with the Conservatives returning this weekend.

We dug into our archives and those of Getty Images to find some of the key moments at Tory Conferences through the years.

Historic conference return will see Boris Johnson among the speakers at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Residents urged not to be alarmed as security ramps up for Blackpool's Conservative Party Conference

1. Conservative Party Conferences

John Major in the crowds at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool 1995

Photo: submit

2. Conservative Party Conferences

Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Conservative Party Conferences

Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith and his wife Betsy in Blackpool, 2003. He had delivered a tough conference speech to improve the Tory leader’s personal ratings

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

4. Conservative Party Conferences

Margaret Thatcher with husband Denis arriving at a ball after the Blackpool conference in 1981

Photo: Colin Davey

