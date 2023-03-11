But dipping into the letter M section we see the name Miller appearing on showbills for nearly 100 years.

Not the same person, of course, and not even named Miller on their driving licences and passports.

First came comedian Max Miller (Thomas Sargent, 1895-1963) in a Winter Gardens Pavilion summer show in 1928.

Comedian Max Miller

The following year, at the old Palace Varieties, he was billed as the new style comedian and he twice topped the bill in the '30s.

Then came the show that got him barred from the Tower Company's venues.

Max's opening night at the Palace in August, 1938, had a boisterous crowd of Fleetwood trawlermen and they heckled the comic.

Max "had a go" at them (as per "I can't see your face but your breath's familiar") and they didn't like it. They complained to the manager.

Stars of the North Pier Summer show, Mick Miller and Johnny Casson in the 1990s

Moving ahead to the 1950s, Blackpool-born singer Gary Miller had some near misses in the pop charts. His Robin Hood TV series title song made the Top Ten.

Gary (real name Neville Williams, 1924-1968) was featured in the London Palladium pantos of 1960 and 61 and he was often the stand-in presenter of radio's Housewives' Choice.

In 1962 he was back in the resort for a Christmas season at the Movenpick cabaret restaurant in Talbot Square and on August 2, 1964, he was Shirley Bassey's main supporting act in Opera House Sunday concerts.

Gary died young, from a heart attack at his London home.

Noele Gordon, who played motel owner Meg Mortimer in Crossroads

Still busy today, comedian Mick Miller (Michael Lawton) had his first Blackpool summer season in 1978 at the South Pier and did further seasons there in 1979 and 81.

With his long hair framing his bald dome, a la Max Wall, Mick's observation comedy hit the mark and he became one of few comics to play three seasons at each of the resort's three piers.

In fact, Mick seems to have played more Blackpool venues than anyone!

He showed some of the newer comics how to be instantly funny when he was the unbilled link-man in the 2011 Royal Variety Performance at the Lowry. ITV kept him in the edited telly version.

From the three Millers we break the alphabetic A to Z of stars to skip back to the letter G with a Retro exclusive about Noele Gordon (1919-1985).

Nolly was her nickname and also the title of a recent three-part television series about her career and misfortunes.

Long before her success as Meg Mortimer in TV's Crossroads, Noele was the star of major stage musicals and appeared in Blackpool in two big shows.

After her West End success as Meg Brockie (get the connection?) in Lerner and Leowe's Brigadoon she was in the national tour that played at the Opera House for two weeks in May, 1951.

