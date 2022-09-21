1. Fylde Coast in 1984
This youngster was letting his artistic side loose with a spot of rock painting when the Evening Post Roadshow pulled up on Garstang's High Street
Almost 150 sailboats took to the water in Morecambe for the annual cross-bay windsurfing race to Grange-over-Sands
South Ribble MP Robert Atkins, a resident of Garstang, took time off shopping to challenge Evening Post managing director Mike West to a game of marbles when the Post Roadshow parked up on Garstang's High Street
The Post's culinary expert Anthony Peregrine graciously declined holding a British sausage taste-in on his own for National Sausage Week. Instead he recruited a panel of young experts from Lytham to give their verdicts. Pictured (from left to right): Christopher, Richard, Nicola, Clare, Michael, Frances, Jennifer, and Pippa
