Three stories that hit the headlines in 2010: Darren Ferguson appointed PNE manager; the Beast of Buckshaw; and secret lottery win

Darren Ferguson was named the new Preston North End manager following the dismissal of Alan Irvine

Ferguson is new North End boss

Darren Ferguson started work as Preston North End’s manager and immediately targeted reaching the Premier League.

The Scotsman has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Deepdale and is delighted to be back in management after a two-month break following his departure from Peterborough.

A photo of the 'Beast of Buckshaw' which was revealed as a hoax

North End overcame competition from Sheffield Wednesday for the services of the 37-year-old, who was unveiled at a press conference.

Ferguson said: “There was another club I could have gone to, but Preston is the one for me.

“It’s a well-established club in the Championship, with a great structure, it’s a family club.”

Big cat con found in Buckshaw

The so-called ‘Beast of Buckshaw’ may have been exposed as an out-of-date hoax.

But according to big cat experts, sightings of lynx have been reported in the Eaves area of Preston.

Cheryl Hudson, Lancashire representative and researcher for Big Cats In Britain, dismissed the picture of the creature claimed to have been snapped in Chorley’s Buckshaw Village.

Media reports first surfaced last week after locals claimed they had seen the ‘beast’ and the story attracted national and international interest.

But in July 2007, the same creature was dubbed the Demon of Dartmoor, until the bemused Reid family, of Newton Abbot, Devon, came forward to say it was a picture someone had taken of their pet Newfoundland dog.

Cheryl said: “It’s the same one. It’s a hoax. I really do not know what these guys are playing at – it’s not even April 1.

“We saw the first picture in 2007 and it didn’t take us long to reach a verdict – dog!

“This is the first time that the same photo has been resurrected to my knowledge.

“I just think they’re idiots. If they think an organisation like ours isn’t going to investigate every possibility – they’re barmy.”

But Cheryl said the fake does not mean there are no big cats roaming the county.

She said: “There is nothing definite that I can say with regard to local sightings as yet because we have to respect our witnesses’ right to anonymity. We do our research as thoroughly as we possibly can before releasing anything to the press.

“I can say, however, that lynx are still being reported in the Eaves area of Preston.”

Big cats include tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, cheetahs, snow leopards and cougars.

Secret lottery win for Preston man

Sssshhh, it’s a secret!

A Preston man has scooped £200,000 by betting on the Irish Lottery – but he won’t be telling his family.

Although he may have already hit the shops or raised a quiet glass to his windfall, the man’s family will be blissfully unaware of the lucky earnings.

The Manchester United fan, who does not want to be named, defied odds of 100,000/1 to predict the five numbers: 3, 15, 21, 29 and 38.

The married man, who is in his late forties and a manual worker, placed a bet of £2 with William Hill.

He had changed his numbers the week before the win.