This is how Lancashire looked in 1978

READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1978.
The Preston Under 15 schoolboys team which lost to West Lancs in the final of the Lancashire Schools FA Cup. Members of the team, pictured above, include: P Kenny, P Barlow, C Jones, M Wignall, N Richardson, G Humphries, V Blane, D Phillips, G Atkinson, A Thompson, S Farnworth, M Jackson, S White and P Whyton
Chancellor Denis Healey fired one of the first broadsides in the coming election campaign when he spoke at a rally of Post Office workers' conference delegates in Blackpool. He said the election would be the most important since the war. Pictured above delegates sit in rapt attention listening to his speech
When Josephine Bunkell takes her pet for a walk through the streets of Lytham, passers-by take a second look. For trotting along behind her on a lead is Sally the nanny goat! Sally was originally bought for her milk - needed in a special diet for artery trouble by Josephine's husband David. Now she has become one of the family
In the five years since the tragedy at Summerland, on the seafront at Douglas, on the Isle of Man, Mr Michael Joyce has spent much of his time making the new Summerland Europe's safest building. Mr Jones, partner in the Blackpool firm of architects MacKeith and Dickinsen, heads a six-man team that for the past three years has worked towards one goal - 100 per cent safety