Illuminations Department workers building the model of Thunderbird 3 on Blackpool promenade. The nose cone waits to be craned into place

Mopping up after flooding misery

The waters had receded but Fylde folk were counting the cost of a deluge which turned gardens into reservoirs.

After a couple of days off, school children in Cleveleys had been able to reclaim their playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rainfall caused flooding misery for many across the Fylde Coast

Headteacher at Manor Beach Primary School, Jane Mason, said while water levels dropped in the school grounds, firefighters were called in to pump water out of the flooded boiler room.

She said: “There was water damage to the electrical components in the boiler room but we’ve had engineers in and that’s all fixed now.

“Everything is back to normal and the kids are back in school.”

Residents in Carleton had been busy sweeping away the dirt and salvaging their personal possessions.

The Gazette had launched an appeal to save 12 Fylde Coast post offices from closure

Dorothy Goloboff, of Bispham Road, said she didn’t know who to turn to for help.

She said: “I was marooned. The pond in the field at the back of my house became a sea. It just got bigger and bigger. I don’t know who owns it but it needs to be looked after.

“I’ve been here many years and have never seen anything like it.”

“Everything in the garage is ruined.”

Thunderbirds were gone

This iconic International Rescue Thunderbirds spaceship was sold off as part of a unique Blackpool Illuminations January sale.

But for the buyer of Thunderbird 3 his bid to remain anonymous was doomed to failure. The bright orange, 60ft high, eight tonne spaceship – an icon on the Golden Mile since 2004 – was hardly what you could call discreet. It was sold, for an undisclosed five-figure sum, together with a host of other giant-sized lights no longer needed Blackpool Council’s Illuminations department.

The sale was the first of its kind and was expected to raise £30,000 for future Illuminations projects.

Gazette's fight to save post offices

The Gazette’s fight to save 12 Fylde Coast post offices from closure was winning amazing support.

More than 4,100 people had signed up for the Stand Up For Post Offices campaign within its first week.

The coast’s four MPs, three borough councils, together with officials at County Hall have all officially pledged their support to fight Post Office Ltd’s bid to axe 12 offices in Blackpool, Lytham, Poulton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and several small village branches in rural Fylde and Wyre.

Julian Wigley, sub-postmaster, at Layton’s Torsway Avenue Post Office, said: “It’s amazing how people have reacted.

“They’ve been devastated by the news that we may be shutting down. But we’ve had some wonderful support, particularly from the Blackpool Victoria Hospital where doctors and staff have written letters in support of us.”

And at Red Bank Road Post Office, Bispham, counter manager Jenni McAndrew said: “Everybody is upset about the closures and ‘disgusted’ is the word I hear most.

“We’re delighted people are signing up.”

The 4,000-plus signatures come as it was reported the Post Office may not be finished closing branches with the National Federation of Sub-Postmasters (NFSP) warning further “mass unplanned closures, ” could be on the cards in future years.

In Lytham, where residents are furious at the proposed closure of the branch on Warton Street, a protest march was planned for February 9.

The march will leave the post office at 11am and head to Lytham Windmill.

It was hoped hundreds would join the protest to save the office run for the last 40 years by the Bamforth family.

One campaigner, Cath Powell said: “We are pulling together to do whatever we can to overturn the decision.”

Fylde children given a taste of classical music in concert

Local children were to be given an extra touch of class thanks to a live classical concert.

More than 850 youngsters from primary schools around the Fylde coast had been invited to Blackpool Pleasure Beach to experience the thrill and power of live orchestral music.

The event include a performance from Fleetwood-based tenor Alfie Boe.

The former TVR worker was described by Michael Parkinson as “the best tenor we’ve produced for a generation and rising young talent in the world of classical music”.

The concert was the finale to a five month project called MusicQuest.

The scheme brought together Yamaha Music UK, Classic FM, The Philharmonia Orchestra and Naxos and the Price’s Foundation for Children and The Arts.

It had been funded by Classic FM Music Makers with the aim of introducing a new generation to classical music.

Mary Rose Robert was the musical co-ordinator for St John Vianney School, based in Glastonbury Avenue, Marton.

She was taking 62 Year 4 pupils to the concert.