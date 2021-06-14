The stripy deckchairs that were part of Blackpool's holiday memories

Their stripy, hammock style seat and the concentration needed to put one up, is as much a part of the seaside experience as fish and chips and buckets and spades.

Yet they were removed from the seafront in Blackpool several years ago.

At the time, the new, sleek promenade with its integrated Spanish-style steps were the preferred option for seating - meaning the iconic deckchairs were surplus to requirement.

But now they are set to make a come back. They will soon be seen blowing in the breeze before being snapped up for a nap in the sunshine, just like old times, as our photos show.

1. Holidaymakers relaxing in deckchairs on North Pier in 1955 Buy photo

2. Deckchairs and matching stripes of windbreakers in 1998. Pic: PA Buy photo

3. Blackpool's Central Beach with deckchairs and wind breakers pictured in the late 1970s Buy photo

4. No words needed for this classic holidaymaker snap. It was taken by former Gazette photographer Bill Johnson back in 2002 Buy photo