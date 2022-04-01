The Heritage Chart with Mike Read: watch the music show featuring 30 of the best hits from years gone by, plus an interview with Spandau Ballet saxophonist Steve Norman
Mike Read's Heritage Chart Show brings you the best of the past hits in a brand new countdown: heritagechart.co.uk
The show features the top 30 heritage chart hits voted on by more than 80 countries worldwide, plus music videos, interviews, and live music from global stars.
And you can watch an episode here thanks to Latest TV.
Musicians who appear throughout the series include Limahl, Paul Young, Chesney Hawkes, Chris De Burgh, Micky Dolenz, Peter Cox, Matt Hoy, Tight Fit, The Vapors, Starjets, Toyah Wilcox, Spandau Ballet, Sir Cliff Richard and more.
WATCH MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: watch how the Royal romance blossomed in new documentary, with expert analysis
Mike - a former Radio One host and long-time broadcaster - chats to the artists to find out what they're up to now, we see their new music videos and hear them live playing in The Heritage Chart cellar, where stars such as Amy Winehouse have previously performed.
Who takes this week’s number one spot? Watch to find out.