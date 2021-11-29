Children’s rides were saved

People power won a reprieve for Kiddies’ Corner.

The much-loved Cleveleys fun park had been given a dramatic eleventh-hour stay of execution after an agreement was struck between Wyre Borough Council and operators Masons Amusements.

It was expected the fairground would be axed to make way for vital sea defence work which takes in the Kiddies’ Corner site on the corner of Victoria Road West and North Promenade. However, vociferous opposition by residents and visitors saved it.

A petition with 18,000 signatures was delivered to the council and an afternoon of protests was staged.

Switch on hails start of resort’s festive season

TV prankster Jeremy Beadle was given the honour to flick the switch to turn on the resort’s Christmas lights.

Blackpool Christmas Lights switch-on by Jeremy Beadle, Bank Hey Street. Also pictured are the Mayor of Blackpool-Councillor Maxine Callow, Town Crier Barry McQueen and and Michelle Hughes (from Thornton), who was the Princess in the Grand Theatre panto -Jack and the Beanstalk.

While the ceremony may not have come up to the splendour and sophistication of the Illuminations switch on, for the 200 or so shoppers who stopped to listen to town crier Barry McQueen fanfare the event it was a great occasion.

Radio Wave DJ Hayley Kay got in among the crowd helped by her two assistants Shelley the Coconut from the Sandcastle and

Sharkey the Shark from the Promenade’s SeaLife Centre. Assisted by Father Christmas himself and the Mayor of Blackpool Coun Maxine Callow, the lights - which this year included the Tower and some of the Promenade Illuminations - were switched on, to the delight of the crowd. Rebecca Sinclair brought her two-year-old son Daniel to see the lights. She said: “This year we came and watched the Illuminations switch-on so I thought it would be nice if we could time our shopping trip to coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on.

"I always think the festive lights bring a bit of excitement to Christmas shopping and the children love it." Tower start for charity walk

Radiotherapy appointments officer Tracey Bevan at the Royal Preston Hospital, took part in a sponsored walk from Blackpool to Bamber Bridge to raise money for a cancer charity.

All proceeds were for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation which raises money for cancer centres throughout Lancashire and Cumbria.

Tracey was hoping the 22.3 mile walk will become a regular fixture on the Rosemere events calendar.

It began at Blackpool Tower and finished at the Bamber Bridge Conservative Club.

Tracey was the holder of the Rosemere volunteer of the year title. LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? See our Facebook page Lancashire NostalgiaPlayers tackled over blue words

Footballers in a Fylde village could be shown a red card for their blue language.

And if the swearing doesn’t stop it could mean the final whistle for further games in Wrea Green.

The parish council is considering the future of football on the famous Green after complaints.

The sport lost some fans after people living nearby were upset by foul language from some players, which could be heard by residents up to 500m from the pitch.

The comments came after an incident when a member of the public complained about the players’ language to the referee and threatened to pick the ball up to stop the game between Wrea Green and Clifton Co-op.

Work starts on lifeboat house

A new era for Fleetwood lifeboat began with workmen moving in to start building a new £600,000 lifeboat house.

Pile-driving was underway at the Queen’s Terrace site and by late summer 2005 the RNLI hoped that the building would be open with improved facilities and space for HM Coastguard.

The ground floor would house the inshore rescue boat and also a vehicle belonging to the coastguard who would be able to maintain closer links with the RNLI by being in the same building.

Changing rooms and a new souvenir shop were also included as part of the new scheme.

On the first floor would be the crew room, operations room and training area and a balcony overlooking the River Wyre.

Fleetwood lifeboat secretary Peter Woodworth said it would be a great improvement on the previous building.

“We were extremely cramped – that’s why we had two portable buildings to help with storage, “ he said. “Our need is pressing.

“There are a lot of stations which need help but our need is more pressing than others.

“It’s very exciting and it will be a huge step forward for us.”

The old building, which had been swept away, was erected in 1975 when the lifeboat Lady of Lancashire arrived to replace the old Ann Letitia Russell. It needed a dock so it could stay afloat so a lifeboat station was created alongside the ferry dock.

Local architect Eric Forster, a keen yachtsman with a long association with Fleetwood lifeboat, designed the new building.