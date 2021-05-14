The faces of Fylde’s industrial era at ICI
ICI Hillhouse in Thornton was a huge employer.
Sited on the banks of the River Wyre, business first started back in the Victorian era when the discovery of million of tons of rock salt under the river led to an enterprising group to form the Fleetwood Salt Company. That was in 1890.
It became ICI in 1926 and through industrial growth during the following decades, additional plants were added to site. By the post war era, ICI was a giant industry. These photos are a snapshot of the workforce during its heyday