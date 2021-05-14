The faces of Fylde’s industrial era at ICI

ICI Hillhouse in Thornton was a huge employer.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 14th May 2021, 3:45 pm
This photo was taken in June 1992, Do you know what the event was?

Sited on the banks of the River Wyre, business first started back in the Victorian era when the discovery of million of tons of rock salt under the river led to an enterprising group to form the Fleetwood Salt Company. That was in 1890.

It became ICI in 1926 and through industrial growth during the following decades, additional plants were added to site. By the post war era, ICI was a giant industry. These photos are a snapshot of the workforce during its heyday

Process workers at ICI in 1983

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An undated photo of ICI firefighters who worked ‘C’ shift. Pictured from left are Alan Mullaney, Thomas Sandham, Stephen Simms, Russell Britton, Jim Parkinson and Eric Fogg
Process worker John Anderton and plant shop steward Charlie Taylor in 1983
Handling a mountain of paperwork during a relocation of parts of Fluropolymers at ICI are Alison Atkinson, Gail Simpson, Jane Marshall and Sarah Metherell