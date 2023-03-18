News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
14 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
18 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
19 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
20 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
21 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

The Dames in stage history who toured Blackpool including Helen Porter-Mitchell, Alicia Markova and Jessie Matthews

Retro's A to Z of stars who appeared in Blackpool theatres leans towards those who many of us remember, writes Barry Band.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

But today's collection of 'M' names begins with a dip into stage history with two stars who were legends in Grandma's day. Each became Dames of the British Empire.

Melba was the stage name of the Australian opera singer Helen Porter Mitchell (1861-1931, DBE 1918) who could command £500 per concert at the Blackpool Winter Gardens. She appeared there eight times, from 1901 to 1920.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The name Melba was derived from her home city, Melbourne. Those five letters, on a theatre poster, could be seen from a distance.

Ken Platt, Ruby Murray, Ernest Maxim and Tommy Cooper in Blackpool 1957
Ken Platt, Ruby Murray, Ernest Maxim and Tommy Cooper in Blackpool 1957
Ken Platt, Ruby Murray, Ernest Maxim and Tommy Cooper in Blackpool 1957
Most Popular

And today we can see a further derivation on a restaurant menu. A scrumptuous dessert was named after her: Peach Melba.

Blackpool also saw the London-born ballet dancer, teacher and administrator Alicia Markova (Lilian Alicia Marks, 1910-2004, DBE 1965) who was the co-founder of the Festival Ballet in 1950.

Hide Ad

She first danced in Blackpool in July, 1935, with the Vic-Wells Ballet, at the old Opera House.

Hide Ad

Two months later Alicia and one of her dance partners, Anton Dolin, left the company to form the Markova-Dolin Ballet, which came to the Opera House in June, 1936.

There will be readers who remember our third lady of the stage for a role that came over the air waves.

Jessie Matthews (1907-1981) was the star of the 1960s radio serial Mrs Dale's Diary.

Hide Ad

But Jessie had been a star of the musical stage since touring to the old Blackpool Opera House in March, 1926, in Andre Charlot's Revue.

She became the golden girl of British stage and screen musicals in the 1930s and turned down Hollywood offers.

Hide Ad

In 1939 she came to the Grand Theatre for two July weeks in a revue titled I Can Take It.

When her career stalled Jessie turned to the variety stage and starred at the old Blackpool Palace in January, 1945, billed as The One and Only.

Hide Ad

We stay in the "popular" seats for a bit of chart nostalgia.

Gentle Belfast-born singer Ruby Murray (1935-1996) had two Blackpool summer seasons after her 1955 feat of having five records in the Top 20 at the same time.

Softly, Softly was her only Number One (in January) which followed her third-placed Heartbeat and then came Happy Days and Lonely Nights (6), Let Me Go Lover (5), and If Anyone Finds This, I Love You (4).

Hide Ad

Ruby starred in the North Pier's Show Time season in 1957, when the Gazette noted: "This Colleen's lovely, sincere voice is delightful "

Hide Ad

After several Sunday shows at the North Pier in 1959, Ruby was billed joint second in Harry Secombe's 1960 summer season at the Palace.

Stardom slipped until Ruby overcame personal troubles to make a come-back in the 1980s.

She returned to Blackpool for a week of old time music hall at the Grand in February, 1982, and starred in the early season show at the Central Pier the following year.

Next week: A collection of comedians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Too many Blackpool 'Millers' to mention but the stars who always topped the stag...
Blackpool