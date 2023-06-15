The Ashes: 21 Lancashire Test cricketers who've faced Australia over the years, from Flintoff to Anderson

2 . Lancashire's Ashes Test cricketers

Archie MacLaren: One of the most stylish players of his era back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, MacLaren played all 35 of his Test matches against Australia, but was something of an unpopular member of the team owing to his spikey persona. He did, however, score 22,236 runs across a 24-year career with Lancashire. Photo: Other