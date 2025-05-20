Stagecoach Lancashire & Age UK tackle loneliness with 'grand day out'

Stagecoach Lancashire has partnered with Age UK and Just Good Friends to host its very own ‘Grand Day Out’, bringing together individuals aged 60 and above for a day of fun aimed at addressing loneliness.

Last month saw fifteen members of local charity, Just Good Friends, embarked on their ‘Grand Day Out’ journey via a Stagecoach bus from Lytham St Annes to Blackpool. The highlight of the day was a delightful afternoon tea at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the guests were treated to live music from the famous Wurlitzer, and watched the dancers on one of the world’s greatest dance floors.

Just Good Friends is a Lancashire-based charity dedicated to combating loneliness and social isolation by creating opportunities for people to share experiences and build lasting friendships.

Matt Davies, Manager Director, Stagecoach Lancashire, commented, “We had a fantastic day with Just Good Friends on our Grand Day Out. It shows how the bus can make a real difference in helping to reduce loneliness and also highlights the benefits of the concessionary bus pass, which enables people to get out and about, whether shopping, sightseeing, or enjoying a day out.”

Through events like the ‘Grand Day Out’, Stagecoach Lancashire continues to strengthen community bonds and demonstrate the vital role its bus services can play in creating lasting relationships and connecting people.

Steve Mason, Trustee, Just Good Friends, said, “All of our members thoroughly enjoyed the day. We are very grateful to Stagecoach and Age UK for arranging this Grand Day Out for us, bringing us together in friendship and fun and making us all feel valued members of the community, which is so essential for our well-being.”

Graeme Neale, Business Development Manager, at Age UK Lancashire commented “This was a brilliant opportunity to provide older people with a memorable day out whilst showcasing the benefits of using the bus to get out and about in the community, without the stress of having to drive and find somewhere to park.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Stagecoach and supporting further events in the future.”

One of the attendees shared their appreciation for the event, saying, “We’re really grateful to Stagecoach and Age UK,” while another remarked, “We’ve been treated like VIPs.”

Participants also spoke about the value of their over-60s bus pass, describing it as “a lifeline, being on the bus, it gets people into the city or wherever they want to get to,” and adding, “the bus pass is one of the best things we’ve got.”

The ‘Grand Day Out’ initiative operates across the country via Stagecoach’s regional operating companies.