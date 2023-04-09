News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs
Young Seasiders presentation evening at Blackpool's Tower Circus. Pupils of Rossall Infants School and Mooky the Clown! With him are, from left, Laurence Taylor, Grace McKnight and Lisa RoseYoung Seasiders presentation evening at Blackpool's Tower Circus. Pupils of Rossall Infants School and Mooky the Clown! With him are, from left, Laurence Taylor, Grace McKnight and Lisa Rose
Young Seasiders presentation evening at Blackpool's Tower Circus. Pupils of Rossall Infants School and Mooky the Clown! With him are, from left, Laurence Taylor, Grace McKnight and Lisa Rose

RETRO: wonderful memories of Blackpool Tower Circus from our archives

Blackpool Tower Circus’s 2023 season is now under way, so we thought we would mine the Gazette archives to conjure up a wide array of memories from decades past.

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

The versatility of this venue is obvious from this gallery of pictures. Not only is it a circus but also an arena for sports such as snooker and boxing and even for a TV antiques show!

And countless are the children who have visited it over the generations. Just a few of them feature here too.

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914

1. Hanneford family with their horses in 1914

A packed audience at Blackpool Tower Circus applauds the Hanneford family with their horses in 1914 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Caesarscasino.com Snooker Shoot-out semi-finals at Blackpool's Tower Circus. Ronnie O'Sullivan in action

2. Snooker Shoot-out semi-finals

Caesarscasino.com Snooker Shoot-out semi-finals at Blackpool's Tower Circus. Ronnie O'Sullivan in action Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Model Boat show at Blackpool Tower Circus Arena. Ray Scrivens from Blackpool with his model lifeboat

3. Model Boat show

Model Boat show at Blackpool Tower Circus Arena. Ray Scrivens from Blackpool with his model lifeboat Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
The Lancashire version of the board game Monopoly was launched at Blackpool's Tower Circus, with Olympic gold medallist Jason Queally and circus clown Mooky

4. The Lancashire version of the board game Monopoly launched

The Lancashire version of the board game Monopoly was launched at Blackpool's Tower Circus, with Olympic gold medallist Jason Queally and circus clown Mooky Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5