News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Members of the 5th Garstang Brownies
Members of the 5th Garstang Brownies

Retro look back: 34 picture memories of life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham back in 2010

Look back through the years – this time with a look at 2010.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:55 am

We’ve dug into the archives to find you photos that show what Fylde Coast residents in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham were getting up to back in 2010. Do the pictures bring back memories? We hope they do. Or do you recognise yourself or anyone in the pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Nostalgia pictures from 2009. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2008. MORE MEMORIES: Photos stepping back in time to 2007

1. Fylde Coast in 2010

Lytham's St Bede's Catholic High School pupils and staff celebrate their league table results. The staff pictured (from left) are Andrew Barnett, subject leader - English, Joe Grimshaw, subject leader - maths, and Barbara Malley, head of former year 9

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast in 2010

Some of the pupils from West End Primary School who helped raise around £200 in support of the Macmillan Coffee Morning

Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast in 2010

Kids from King Edward and Queen Mary school spent a day on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Photo: Steve Dunlop Photographer

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast in 2010

Fleetwood band The Jeps

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
MorecambeGarstangFleetwoodLythamMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 8