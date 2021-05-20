Princess Diana Princess of Wales, shares a joke with Chairman Kath Hayward and manager Marilyn Symonds at Relate Blackpool as she accepts a bag of gifts - including some Fleetwood Fish in 1992

Princess Diana in Blackpool: Pictures of local visits as BBC apologises to royal family

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 6:20 pm

Journalist Martin Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess, the report said.

1.

Princess Diana's - princess of wales Visit to Blackpool 2nd July 1991 All smiles from the Princess of wales during a her tour of Symbol Biscuit factory

Buy photo

2.

Diana's Visit to Blackpool July 1992

Buy photo

3.

Princess Diana meets Louise Woolcock at Blackpool Town Hall in July 1991

Buy photo

4.

Princess Diana meets 10-year-old Rachel Hall when she visited the Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre Society for the Blind

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4