Preston in the 80s: 9 photos showing what life was like back then

1. Preston in the 80s
Pupils at Holy Family School, Ingol, have been digging deep to spruce up their surroundings. Youngsters, joined by members of Preston's Keep Britain Tidy group, planted £200 worth of shrubs and trees in the school's garden. Four-year-old Lee Monks, centre, is pictured planting the first tree
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in the 80s
A Spitfire has flown to its final resting place thanks to Preston apprentices. The lads at British Aerospace, Samlesbury, refitted the vintage plane in a three-year project. After the overhaul it once again roared into the Lancashire skies before taking its place in the Battle of Britain memorial flight at RAF Coningsby
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in the 80s
There was no mistaking the new boy... Even without his black and white cat, Postman Pat was a definite hit with the youngsters at Chorley St James's School. He called in at the Devonport Way site in his vintage Austin Seven post van to launch the start of Book Week
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in the 80s
Some very odd-looking characters turns up for lessons at St James's Primary School, Chorley. There was Spot the Dog, Fungus the Bogeyman, Little Bo Peep and Wise Old Owl. But it was all in good fun as more than 80 youngsters and staff from the Devonport Way school dressed up as story book characters as part of week-long activities organised to promote reading
Photo: Archive