Precious memories: 19 moving reasons why you love Blackpool so much

In fact, we were inundated with over 26,000 reasons, and a whole host of precious memories.
1.
Joe Tilly said:
The work it provides me to sing there to the amazing people that come to Blackpool for their holidays.
I love Blackpool great memories with my mum and dad as a child on holiday and I’m still making great memories still there, thank you Blackpool
2.
Ted Hodges said:
Had some great family holidays in Blackpool in the late 40s early 50s with my family. Tower Circus, shows on the piers, jam packed beaches, pleasure beach. Happy days
3.
Winifred Watt said:
Many years ago dancing with my dad when I was a teenager, and he was a great ballroom dancer, in the Tower Ballroom.
4.
Lorna Gornall said:
I love walking along the beach its my therapy place where I can recharge my brain and sort out all my worries.